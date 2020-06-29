Global coronavirus cases reach a drastic new high of over 10 million

The global case count for COVID-19 has reached a new unfortunate high of over 10 million confirmed cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker, global coronavirus cases are currently sitting 10.1 million. The countries that have the most cases are as follows in order of most confirmed cases to least: United States: 2.5 million, Brazil: 1.3 million, Russia: 630,000, India: 530,000, and the United Kingdom: 310,000. The disease is also ramping up in certain locations around the world, and examples of those locations include places such as Florida, Texas, Brazil, and other locations in South America.

This new milestone has come as battered economies are attempting to reduce restrictions and get life back to the way things were. Vaccine development wise, we can expect that a vaccine will be developed by the end of 2020/start of 2021. If you are interested in checking out the online coronavirus world tracker for yourself, head on over to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker here.

