Coronavirus contact tracing is failing, and it's the people's fault

A blunt statement came out of the White House over the weekend where Dr. Anthony Fauci said that contact tracing "isn't going well".

According to Dr. Fauci, who is the the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, contact tracing isn't working as well as previously thought. So, why isn't it working? Dr. Fauci says that it has a lot to do with people aren't wanting to cooperate, and that can come in a range of forms. "We really need to start doing that, because the idea of doing individual identification, isolation, contact tracing, particularly in some communities where people don't want to cooperate - they don't want to tell you where they've been and who they've been with."

An example of people not wanting to cooperate is something as simple as not answering the phone when a government agency is calling them to warn them that they need to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, Centers for Disease Control and Preventation director, Robert Redfield said there are more than 28,000 people doing contact tracing in the United States, and that number might have to increase to 100,000.

Dr. Fauci goes onto warn that the efforts currently being put in by certain states isn't enough to battle the now increasing levels of the virus, and the potential increases of the viral spread in the fall. Here's what he said, "When the fall comes, we better be ready that there will be surges in cases, and as I've said so many times now for months, we have a few months to prepare for that. So when that happens, we have to be able to do the proper and effective way of identification, isolation, and contact tracing."

