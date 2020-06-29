Here's the update on how long the coronavirus could actually last for
Harvard doctor has revealed just how long coronavirus will actually last.
A renowned health official has revealed how long people in the United States may have to put up with the coronavirus, and you won't like the answer.
According to Dr. Ashish Jha who is the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute has come out and said that coronavirus restrictive measures such as social distancing and masks might have to continue for an additional 12 months. Jha said that the coronavirus is "Not only is it not fading out", but "this will be with us for at least another 12 months, and that's the most optimistic scenario for having a vaccine."
Jha also reminded the public that we are still in the "early days of this pandemic", and that we are currently witnesses certain parts of the nation taking the brute of the coronavirus force. States such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona are what health officials currently have their eyes fixed on as each of the states are setting new records for new coronavirus cases in a single day.
