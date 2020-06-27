Microsoft to spend $450 million to shut down nearly all retail stores

Microsoft is closing all of its retail stores save four in major cities, and the decision will cost it nearly half a billion dollars.

Derek Strickland | Jun 27, 2020 at 5:22 pm CDT

Microsoft's brick and mortar stores are becoming largely extinct as the company pivots even further into digital.

Microsoft to spend $450 million to shut down nearly all retail stores 34 | TweakTown.com

In a recent press release entitled "Microsoft Store announces new approach to retail," the service titan confirms it'll be closing all stores worldwide except for those in New York City, New York, Redmond, Washington, Sydney, Australia, and London, England.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft says it won't fire anyone. MS Store staff will continue on and focus on digital sales, training, and tech support. This can also be done remotely, the company says.

"The company's retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support. Microsoft will continue to invest in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows, reaching more than 1.2 billion people every month in 190 markets."

This business move will cost Microsoft $450 million in pre-tax charges, which is par for the course for loss-incurred shutdowns.

Buy at Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$390.47
$390.47$333.13$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2020 at 5:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.microsoft.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.