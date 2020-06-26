Coronavirus vaccine to arrive 'before the end of the year', says Trump

Scientists and researchers around the world are working around the clock to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and the newest prediction has indicated that one will arrive before the end of the year.

According to President Trump, who recently spoke this Thursday during a "Hannity" town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that a coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive "before the end of the year". Trump said to host Sean Hannity that vaccine and treatment development for the coronavirus "are coming along great", and that "I think we're going to have an answer very soon. Very soon indeed ...". Trump went onto explain that the US has great companies working hard at developing a vaccine, and that "as soon as we have it, we'll be ready to distribute it all over the country."

Recently, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Robert Redfield spoke to Congress in regard to a coronavirus vaccine and the development timeline. Dr. Fauci stated a vaccine would be arriving at the end of the year, or the beginning of 2021. Dr. Fauci also said that "we feel cautiously optimistic", read more here. On top of that, a recent report came out stating that even if a vaccine was developed, it may not work on this specific group of people, find out more here.

