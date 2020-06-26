$1.4 billion in coronavirus relief payments were sent to dead people

A government watchdog has revealed nearly $1.4 billion in coronavirus relief funds were sent to dead people.

Jak Connor | Jun 26, 2020 at 3:33 am CDT

Back in March, Congress appropriated $2.6 trillion in emergency assistance for struggling American's across the nation. Now, a bombshell report has come out indicating that $1.4 billion in relief payments went to dead people.

$1.4 billion in coronavirus relief payments were sent to dead people 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a report coming out of the Associated Press (AP), a government watchdog has said this past Thursday that nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments that total some $1.4 billion were misdirected to dead people. Now, political and legal issues are hanging over the taxpayer funds, and the US government has begun to ask survivors to return the money, but it's not clear that they necessarily have to.

There is also the issue of some recipients of the cash injection unknowingly dying from COVID-19 earlier in the year. When billions are thrown out into the economy in a panic, "these are the kinds of things that happen," said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of advocacy group Public Citizen. This is undoubtedly a sensitive topic, as many people won't want to return the funds, but Gilbert added, "it's a big number, particularly at this moment when our economy is in free-fall. It's a large amount of taxpayer money that's not doing what it was intended to do."

So how did this happen? It's likely that this substantial error was due to the lag in reporting data of who is deceased and unfortunately, according to tax experts, this error is almost unavoidable. If you are interested in reading more, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:apnews.com, gao.gov
