Tokyo Game Show 2020 goes all digital in September

The annual Tokyo Game Show pivots to an online-only stream event this September.

Derek Strickland | Jun 26, 2020 at 1:34 pm CDT

Japan's biggest gaming show is still happening, but it'll be a digital-only online stream.

Coronavirus might've killed E3 and PAX East for this year, but the Tokyo Game Show is pivoting to a digital stream. The event will be streamed across a four day span from September 23-27, and is online-only. Fans won't be able to attend, but the show will be streamed from the Makuhari Messe convention center outside of Tokyo.

TGS 2020 will include announcements from a plethora of Japanese game studios, from indies to mainstream AAA heavy-hitters from the likes of Capcom, Bandai Namco, PlatinumGames, SEGA, and Square Enix. There will be e-sports tournaments and new service showcases and announcements as well.

