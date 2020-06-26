3 new coronavirus symptoms officially added to the list, here they are

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added three new coronavirus symptoms to the list.

Most people know the most common coronavirus symptoms by now, but three new official symptoms have been added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) list.

The CDC has quietly added three new symptoms to the official list stated on the federal agency's website. According to the list, the CDC has added runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea to the symptom list that already consists of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fever or chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, and sore throat.

As the world has become more used to living with the coronavirus more symptoms have been added over time. It's important to keep up to date with the possible COVID-19 symptoms, as being aware of early indications of the virus can be the difference (in some situations) between life and death. If you are interested in checking out the official list on the CDC website check out this link here.

Official symptom list:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

