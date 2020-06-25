Assassin's Creed director gets caught cheating on wife, leaves Ubisoft

Assassin's Cred Origins and Valhalla creative director steps down after being caught cheating on his wife.

Derek Strickland | Jun 25, 2020 at 2:35 pm CDT

Ashraf Ismail, creative director on two recent big Assassin's Creed games, is stepping away from the franchise following allegations of infidelity.

Assassin's Creed director gets caught cheating on wife, leaves Ubisoft

New sexual harassment and misconduct scandals are shaking up the games industry, and this time Ubisoft's Ashraf Ismail is in the limelight. Multiple people allege that Ismail cheated on his wife many times, and one woman reveals Ismail had full-blown relationships with women while simultaneously living a double married life.

Now Ismail basically admits these allegations are true. Ismail has since deleted his Twitter account, but his last Tweet read: "I am stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life. The lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this."

Ismail was working as creative director on the new Assassin's Creed: Valhalla game coming this Holiday, and previously served in the same role on Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

