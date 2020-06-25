Assassin's Creed director gets caught cheating on wife, leaves Ubisoft

Assassin's Cred Origins and Valhalla creative director steps down after being caught cheating on his wife.

Ashraf Ismail, creative director on two recent big Assassin's Creed games, is stepping away from the franchise following allegations of infidelity.

New sexual harassment and misconduct scandals are shaking up the games industry, and this time Ubisoft's Ashraf Ismail is in the limelight. Multiple people allege that Ismail cheated on his wife many times, and one woman reveals Ismail had full-blown relationships with women while simultaneously living a double married life.

Now Ismail basically admits these allegations are true. Ismail has since deleted his Twitter account, but his last Tweet read: "I am stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life. The lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this."

Ismail was working as creative director on the new Assassin's Creed: Valhalla game coming this Holiday, and previously served in the same role on Assassin's Creed: Origins.