Philips announce new 27-inch 4K monitor for gaming, but it's only 60Hz

This new Philips monitor is aimed at gamers, but with 60Hz -- I wouldn't bother.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 25, 2020 at 10:27 pm CDT

Philips unveiled two monitors recently; one of them seems pretty kick ass -- a new 55-inch 4K 120Hz beast in the 558M1RY, but then there's the 278M1R.

The new Philips 278M1R is a 27-inch monitor that the company is aiming at gamers and esports, which is the first monitor from the company that is squarely made for competitive gaming. Except, it sucks. Like, bad. 4K 60FPS? Get out of here, Philips -- no competitive gamer is going to use that.

So, the Philips 278M1R is a 27-inch monitor with a native 3840 x 2160 resolution (4K) at a stock standard and oh-so-90s 60Hz refresh rate. However, Philips has focused on getting the input lag on its 278M1R as low as possible -- but none of that matters if you're gaming at 60FPS.

The new Philips 278M1R should be available in July 2020 for around $500 while the larger, and much better 558M1RY is available at the end of June 2020 for around $1500.

