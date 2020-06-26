Here's how to tell if a restaurant has violated coronavirus guidelines

Excited to go to your favorite restaurant? Here's how to tell if they are abiding by coronavirus guidelines.

In select states across the nation, coronavirus restrictions are loosening, which has no doubt got some people excited to head out for a nice meal at a restaurant.

Unfortunately, it's still important to practice social distancing measures and abide by the coronavirus safety guidelines for not only your safety, but everyone else around you. So, even though heading out for a nice meal at your favorite restaurant sounds like an awesome idea, you have to be aware of if the restaurant is safe or not, and here's how to do so.

In the entirety of this article, I will be giving you five simple things to look out for in a restaurant to determine if the restaurant is violating some form of coronavirus restrictions. Keep in mind, specific restrictions may change from state to state, but these five things mentioned in this article are generally good to look out for.

Employee's not wearing any masks: Too many people in groups. Customers seated at the bar Capacity level seems exceeded Social distancing ignored

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet

$4,000 stimulus checks are being rolled out to American's in this area

This country is secretly giving its people a coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus infection found to be 80 times bigger than original number