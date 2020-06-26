Here's how to tell if a restaurant has violated coronavirus guidelines

Excited to go to your favorite restaurant? Here's how to tell if they are abiding by coronavirus guidelines.

Jak Connor | Jun 26, 2020 at 2:33 am CDT

In select states across the nation, coronavirus restrictions are loosening, which has no doubt got some people excited to head out for a nice meal at a restaurant.

Unfortunately, it's still important to practice social distancing measures and abide by the coronavirus safety guidelines for not only your safety, but everyone else around you. So, even though heading out for a nice meal at your favorite restaurant sounds like an awesome idea, you have to be aware of if the restaurant is safe or not, and here's how to do so.

In the entirety of this article, I will be giving you five simple things to look out for in a restaurant to determine if the restaurant is violating some form of coronavirus restrictions. Keep in mind, specific restrictions may change from state to state, but these five things mentioned in this article are generally good to look out for.

  1. Employee's not wearing any masks:
  2. Too many people in groups.
  3. Customers seated at the bar
  4. Capacity level seems exceeded
  5. Social distancing ignored

NEWS SOURCE:msn.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

