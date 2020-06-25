Coronavirus rises might cause these three states to re-enter lockdown

Coronavirus cases in these three states are surging, which has caused medical professional to consider lockdowns.

Jak Connor | Jun 25, 2020 at 8:02 am CDT

The United States is undoubtedly struggling with the coronavirus outbreak in specific areas, and some of those areas may have to reenter lockdown due to recent surges of the virus.

The three states that have medical professional extremely concerned is Arizona, Florida and Texas. One health expert in particular is former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, who has voiced his opinions to CNBC in regards to the current situation that is occurring in the previously mentioned states. According to Gottlieb, in all three of these states "major outbreaks underway. There's no question about it."

Gottlieb is concerned that each of these states could reach the tipping point for coronavirus cases, which might result in officials having to reinstate lockdown measures in attempt to maintain the spread. Here's what Gottlieb had to say, "They might be past the point that they can control this just with simple interventions like trying to get more people to wear masks and people being mindful of their social interactions." In the above Tweet from Gottlieb, we can see each of the situations in the respective states.

Gottlieb states that to calculate this "we took the seven day rolling average of new cases and testing reported on the COVID tracking project and then calculated the percent change (new value - old value / old value) from the rolling average of one week versus the next."

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Jak Connor

