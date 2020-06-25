US breaks record for highest daily coronavirus case count, here it is

The United States just broke the highest single day of coronavirus cases that was set back in April, 2020.

Jak Connor | Jun 25, 2020

A new report has indicated that the United States has broken its highest single-day count for coronavirus cases. Here's the new record.

According to a new report coming out of NBC News, the previous highest daily coronavirus case count was set on April 26th, throughout the first peak of the pandemic. This past Wednesday, that record was broken by 73 cases, totaling 36,358 new positive coronavirus cases in a single day. This isn't the only record that was broken. Recently the World Health Organization reported its single-day record being broken for global coronavirus cases with 183,000 confirmed cases in a single day.

In states where lockdown restrictions are becoming more loosened, officials are struggling to maintain control of the virus, which has resulted in hospitals becoming overwhelmed by patients. For example, in Florida, where there are more than 109,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, hospital capacity is dwindling. According to state data, Florida's hospital capacity for adult intensive care units is only at 21%. Arizona is in the same boat, with there only being 12% of ICU beds available.

nbcnews.com
