WHO drops grave warning that coronavirus hasn't peaked in this region

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't yet peaked in the Americas.

Jak Connor | Jun 25, 2020 at 4:34 am CDT

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is expected to reach 10 million within the next week.

This past Wednesday, the WHO issued out a new warning in regards to the current situation of the coronavirus. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO is expecting to see a total of 10 million coronavirus cases within the next week. Ghebreyesus also explained that this new figure should be viewed as a sobering reminder, "This is a sober reminder that even as we continue research into vaccines and therapeutics, we have an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we have now to suppress transmission and save lives."

The WHO went on to point out the pandemic is particularly prevalent in the Americas, and that the virus hasn't reached its peak in Central and South America just yet. According to WHO emergencies director, Michael Ryan, "Unfortunately, the pandemic for many countries in the Americas has not peaked. It's particularly intense in Central and South America," and that it will "likely to result in a sustained number of cases and continued deaths in the coming weeks". At the time of writing this, the total confirmed cases worldwide are currently sitting at 9,394,558 with 481,078 deaths.

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

