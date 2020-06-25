This major study has confirmed the most common coronavirus symptoms

A study of over 24,000 patients has confirmed the most common coronavirus symptoms.

Jak Connor | Jun 25, 2020 at 8:36 am CDT

By now, everyone knows the most common coronavirus symptoms, but now a major study has been published, reaffirming some of the most prevalent symptoms.

According to a new study that has been published in the online journal PLoS ONE, researchers from five universities combined data from 148 separate COVID-19 studies and looked for the most common symptoms among patients. In total, the researchers looked at more than 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, making this study one of the biggest reviews ever conducted into discovering COVID-19 symptoms.

The researchers were able to determine what symptoms are the most likely to be developed if a patient is starting to develop symptoms, and what the most common COVID-19 symptoms are. In the entirety of this article, I have listed out each of the most common COVID-19 symptoms, as well as the percentage of patients that developed those specific symptoms. Ryckie Wade, a surgeon and Clinical Research Fellow at the Leeds Institute of Medical Research, who also supervised the research said, "This analysis confirms that a cough and fever were the most common symptoms in people who tested positive with COVID-19."

Of the 24,410 cases, the study found:

  • 78 percent had a fever. Although this tended to vary across countries: with 72 percent of fever reported by patients in Singapore and 32 percent in Korea
  • 57 percent reported a cough. Again, this varied across countries, with 76 percent of patients reporting a cough in the Netherlands compared to 18 percent in Korea
  • 31 percent said they had suffered fatigue
  • 25 percent lost the ability to smell
  • 23 percent reported difficulty breathing

Wade also said, "This is important because it ensures that people who are symptomatic can be quarantined, so they are not infecting others. The study gives confidence to the fact that we have been right in identifying the main symptoms and it can help determine who should get tested."

NEWS SOURCES:journals.plos.org, sciencedaily.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

