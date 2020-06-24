New outbreak that isn't coronavirus has been linked to bagged salad

Both the FDA and the CDC are investigating a new virus outbreak that has been linked to garden salads.

Jak Connor | Jun 24, 2020 at 8:35 am CDT

The Federal and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are both currently investigating a new outbreak of virus.

This new outbreak isn't the coronavirus, surprisingly, but another virus that has been linked to certain bagged salads. According to the warning published, ALDI and Fresh Express recalled ALDI's 12-ounce Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads from stores in the following states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

That wasn't the only brand of salad affected, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, and Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad have also been recalled. The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. The Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads were sold in stores in Iowa. Both the FDA and the CDC believe that the outbreak is "likely" tied to Cyclospora infections. If you are after more information about this, check out the FDA website here.

NEWS SOURCES:fda.gov, goodhousekeeping.com
