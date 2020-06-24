Mother gives birth to triplets and all test positive for coronavirus

A women has given birth to triplets and on day-one of the birth all three babies were diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Monica Rangel, the health secretary of northern state of San Luis Potosi, the women gave birth to the triplets on May 8th, and was already confirmed to be an asymptomatic coronavirus patient. Originally, Rangel said that the triplets were not going to be in danger, but just in case, the women was being studied to see whether or not the triplets were going to be infected before or after the birth.

Rangel stated, "It would be impossible for them to have been infected at the moment of birth." Local health authorities have said that this is "unprecedented", as explained by Rangel, it would have been "impossible" for them to catch the virus after the birth. On top of that, Rangel also stated that due to this shock of this situation an investigation has begun into whether or not the virus was transmitted through the placenta.

"Here what we will have to investigate is a situation, perhaps, where (the virus) has been transmitted through the placenta. It is not something that we confirm. The case is striking, we are going to study it."

