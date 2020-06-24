Dr. Fauci and CDC Director update everyone on the coronavirus vaccine

The big question that is on everyone's mind is when will a coronavirus vaccine be rolled out to the public? Well, the people in control of regulating and distributing a vaccine out have given us an update.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently spoke in a hearing to Congress this past Tuesday in regards to the coronavirus situation and vaccine progress. Dr. Fauci was joined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Robert Redfield, as well as Food and Drug Administration commissioner Steven Hahn. Dr. Fauci testified that he is "cautiously optimistic" about a coronavirus vaccine being rolled out to the public by the end of this year/start of next year.

Here's an excerpt of what Dr. Fauci said to Congress, "Although you can never guarantee, at all, the safety and efficacy of a vaccine until you actually test it in the field, we feel cautiously optimistic, based on the concerted effort and the fact we are taking financial risks - not risks to safety, not risks to the integrity of the science, but financial risks to be able to be ahead of the game."

He continued, "So that when, and I believe it will be when and not if, we get favorable candidates with good results, we will be able to make them available to the American public, as I said to this committee months ago, within a year from when we started, which would put us at the end of this calendar year and the beginning of 2021."

There are several vaccine candidates that are in the works, and one being developed by Moderna is scheduled to enter Phase 3 human trials next month. Dr. Fauci, Hahn, and Redfield all reminded the committee that no one will be "cutting corners with respect to the assessment of safety and effectiveness" when it comes to developing the vaccine. If you are interested in reading more about what else was said throughout the hearing, check out this link here.

