Twitter slaps recent Trump tweet with this behavioral warning

Twitter has placed President Trump in its penalty box by slapping a warning on one of his tweets.

Jak Connor | Jun 24, 2020 at 3:34 am CDT (1 min, 30 secs time to read)

President Trump is notorious for his tweets, and whether you agree with them or not, anyone can see that sometimes they get a little out of hand, or perhaps are even interpreted incorrectly.

Every social media platform has rules and regulations, and Twitter is no exception to this rule. Above is an example of a tweet violating what Twitter calls "public interest". Here's what President Trump said, "There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" According to Twitter, the context of this tweet and the wording used violates the platform's guidelines, and has warranted a "public interest" notice to be slapped on the front of the tweet.

The public interest notice doesn't remove the tweet entirely but instead places a warning over the top of the tweet so it can't be immediately viewed. Here's what the warning says, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." This isn't the first time Twitter has issued a public interest notice on one of Trump's tweets. Last month the platform regulated this tweet from the President, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts".

Twitter says that last month's tweet was regulated because it was "glorifying violence". The reasoning behind the regulation of the most recent tweet is because it violated the platform's rules against "abusive behavior".

