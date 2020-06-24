People are losing this one common skill due to coronavirus lockdowns

Jak Connor | Jun 24, 2020 at 2:37 am CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

As the world begins to come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions begin to ease, many people realize that they have lost this one crucial skill.

According to a survey conducted by Hyundai, one-fifth of UK drivers that have returned to the road have said that they have lost their ability to drive correctly to some degree. Over 2,000 people responded to the survey and said they had forgotten basic driving skills such as turning on the ignition, which side their gas is on, and even what the car's pedals do.

On top of that, the survey respondents indicated that they have fear over other drivers on the road, forgetting the same things. The survey ranked the top ten most common mistakes made by drivers after restrictions began to ease. If you are interested in reading more on this, check out this report by The Sun here.

Top 10 most common mistakes made by drivers:

  1. Stalled
  2. Struggled to parallel park
  3. Forgot to indicate
  4. Scraped wheels on curb
  5. Had to think carefully about what each pedal does
  6. Did not check mirrors when pulling away
  7. Forgot where the filler cap was
  8. Forgot to turn the ignition key
  9. Did not shut the door properly
  10. Did not put their seatbelt on
NEWS SOURCE:thesun.co.uk
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

