Lockdown orders might've added to coronavirus cases, says this study

A study on sunlight has revealed that SARS-CoV-2 can be inactivated 'relatively fast' in the summer.

As the world begins to come to terms with living with the coronavirus, scientists are still working around the clock at trying to understand the virus more and more.

A recent study published in the journal Photochemistry and Photobiology examined the effects of sunlight, or solar UV radiation in cities around the world and how UV radiation could affect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The researchers found that if SARS-CoV-2 is exposed to high levels of sunlight that it becomes inactivated "relatively fast". Jose-Luis Sagripanti and C. David Lytle, who penned the study also concluded that sunlight plays a significant role in the occurance, spread rate, and the overall duration of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the study explains that only two cities in the US will get enough solar radiation to inactivate 99% of the virus throughout the Spring. Those two cities are Houston and Miami. Throughout the Winter, most cities around the nation won't receive enough solar radiation to produce 90% viral inactivation throughout midday exposure. Judging on their results from the model, both authors theorize that stay-at-home orders might've increased the amount of COVID-19 spread that occurred at home.

"In contrast, healthy people outdoors receiving sunlight could have been exposed to lower viral dose with more chances for mounting an efficient immune response."

If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here for more information.

