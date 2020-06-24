These locations are where you must wear a coronavirus mask in public

As coronavirus cases start to spike in the US these states are forcing residents to wear face masks in public.

Coronavirus cases across the US seem to be going upwards, or at least they aren't going downwards anymore.

So what can residents in states that are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases do to hinder the spread? According to a study from Health Affairs, mask use in states has curbed as many as 230,000 and 450,000 COVID-19 cases across 15 states. The study showcases how states that have mandated mask use have reduced the spread of coronavirus cases in comparison to those who have not.

Cities across several states such as Florida, Arizona, California, and Michigan are starting to notice that these new mandates and are jumping on board. Florida, for example, just recently broke its fourth one-day record for coronavirus cases, which has caused cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and the Florida Keys to adopt face mask mandates. Other states that are moving towards face masks being a requirement are Texas and Arizona.

