Trump confirms second coronavirus stimulus check, here's the details

The one question that has been riddling struggling American's minds is, 'will there be a second coronavirus stimulus check rolled out, and if so, when?'

In a recent interview with a Scripps TV news reporter this past Monday, President Trump was asked directly if American's can expect a second coronavirus stimulus check being rolled out, and if so, when that would happen. Here's what the news reporter asked, "I have a lot of viewers in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, who are still struggling economically, sir. They spent all of that first stimulus check, are you going to get them a second stimulus check?" Trump's response was, "Yeah, we are."

That wasn't the only thing Trump said, though. Here was his full response, "we will be doing another stimulus package, it will be very good, it will be very generous." The reporter then asked the President "how much?", and Trump responded with "You'll find out about it". The reporter then followed up on that question and asked when will the announcement be made, and Trump said "I think over the next, I think it's going to be bi-partisan, I think it's going to be over the next couple of weeks, probably."

Judging on what the President has said it seems quite self evident that another stimulus check is on its way, but what that stimulus check contains (how much and when it will be rolled out) is still a mystery. If you are interested in what the stimulus check could include check out this link here, and this link here, and here for more information.

