70-year-old coronavirus survivor slapped with $1 million medical bill

While the coronavirus pandemic is causing a massive struggle for hospitals around the nation, some patients are going to be hit with their own struggle, and it won't be with the physical infection either.

That struggle is the financial burden of the virus via medical bills for their time getting treatment. Seattle resident Michael Flor recently received a medical bill total $1.1 million, luckily, Kaiser Permanente, the health care company that Flor went through to receive Medicare and Medicare Advantage coverage has said that it will waiver most of the out-of-pocket costs related to his COVID-19 treatment. That won't be the case for all COVID-19 patients, though.

A study was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine that examined medical costs between 2016 and 2019 for patients receiving care for respiratory conditions that were similar to COVID-19 care. The researchers found that the average out-of-pocket care for patients receiving respiratory treatment was $1,961 with cheaper high-deductible plans, and $1,653 for patients with typically lower deductibles. Matthew Eisenberg, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that even if a patient has a $5,000 deductible plan, they could easily be slapped with a bill exceeding $5,000.

