$4,000 stimulus checks are being rolled out to American's in this area

The US government is currently working towards formulating a second coronavirus stimulus check plan to help struggling Americans. Some American's are ahead of the curve and have already received their next payment.

Lawmakers are currently hard at work and devising a second coronavirus stimulus check, and many ideas have already been floated past legislators about how to tackle the issue. One idea that was proposed was the HEROES Act, that would see American's receive $1,200 payments, and unemployment benefits extended until next year, read more on the HEROES Act here.

One group of American's won't have to wait for the US government to make a decision as they are already receiving a new round of stimulus checks. According to this document, American's living in the town of Skagway, in the southeast portion of the state of Alaska, an "Emergency Assistance and Economic Stimulus Program," is already being rolled out. Members of this community have decided to launch their own stimulus program, which will see eligible American's living in the area receive $1,000 a week, capping out at $4,000 a month. The program will last until the end of 2020.

Skagway estimates that this decision to roll out its own stimulus checks to its residents will come at a loss of $160 million for the 2020 tourist season. According to Steve Burnham Jr, a Skagway Assemblyman, "We're fiscally sound. I don't know if other municipalities can do the same. I mean, I'm not saying that we're able to pay every resident's last salary and things like that, but we're okay trying to put our resources to use to make that blow that everyone's feeling a lot less. And we're trying to do that as quick as we can."

Another idea that was proposed was the Explore America tax credit, which entails American's receiving a $4,000 tax credit that they could use to explore America. This tax credit could be used for things such as domestic travel to different states, visiting restaurants, hotels, car rentals, and more.

