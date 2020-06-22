WHO reports new one-day coronavirus case record, biggest to date

The world seems to be coming to terms with the coronavirus, but some are in the mindset that it's coming to an end and that we can take our foot off the gas when it comes to implementing measures to reduce the spread.

An example of how the coronavirus is far from over is the recent report coming out of the World Health Organization (WHO), which suggests that while some regions of the world are reducing their coronavirus case numbers, others are spiking. Over the weekend, the WHO recorded the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with more than 183,000 new cases in the prior 24 hours. The countries the two countries that recorded the highest cases were Brazil, (54,771) and U.S. (36,617).

There is a couple of factors why the new cases are breaking records, and according to the WHO, it has a lot to do with wide-spread testing being rolled out, and the infection slowly spreading to new regions of the world. At the moment, there have been nearly 9 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 468,000 people have died. It's important to be aware of the current coronavirus situation in your area and adjust the social distancing recommendations as much as possible to contribute to the minimization of the spread.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet