KIOXIA launches industry's first 24G SAS SSD: pumps 4.3GB/sec reads

KIOXIA's new PM6 Series of enterprise SAS SSDs: built on next-gen 24G SAS technology.

Jun 22, 2020

KIOXIA is ushering in the next generation of SAS technology, with the company being the first in the world to deliver a next-gen 24G SAS SSD to server and storage applications with its new PM6 Series of enterprise SAS SSDs.

The new PM6 series drives make up KIOXIA's 6th-generation SAS SSD family, with fresh new 24G SAS doubling the speeds of its predecessor. The company has also added in a slew of new features and enhancements that help the KIOXIA PM6 series to "reach new application performance levels".

KIOXIA has deployed its in-house 96-layer BiCS FLASH 3D TLC flash memory, which enables the PM6 Series to pump away at 4300MB/sec (4.3GB/sec) sequential reads performance. This is over 2x the level of its predecessor, with KIOXIA offering a huge 30.72TB capacity in 2.5-inch SAS SSD form -- the largest in the industry.

Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president of IDC, explains: "SAS technology continues to be the interface of choice for many workloads for its reliability and 24x7 operation in the enterprise data center. With the launch of the PM6 Series, KIOXIA should be well positioned to deliver on the higher performance and additional features that 24G SAS will provide to server and storage applications".

Key Features:

  • Flexible configuration options: single and wide port, or dual-port for high availability
  • Full range of endurance options for a wide variety of workloads: read-intensive (1 DWPD3), mixed-use (3 DWPD) and write-intensive (10 DWPD)
  • Multistream write support to reduce write amplification and extend endurance
  • Full suite of security options available: sanitize instant erase (SIE)4, TCG Enterprise self-encrypting drive (SED)5 and FIPS 140-26 certification

Andrew Dieckmann, associate vice president of Microchip's Data Center Solutions business unit said: "Microchip has worked closely with KIOXIA to complete the industry's first successful 24G SAS end-to-end storage interoperability testing. Testing was conducted using KIOXIA's PM6 Series and Microchip's suite of 24G capable SAS Expanders, SmartROC 3200 and SmartIOC 2200 controller products. The 24G SAS ecosystem is ready to deliver the needed performance, security, and reliability required for next-generation cloud hyperscale and traditional enterprise server storage solutions".

KIOXIA launches industry's first 24G SAS SSD: pumps 4.3GB/sec reads 03 | TweakTown.com

Alvaro Toledo, vice president of SSD marketing and product planning at KIOXIA America, Inc added: "KIOXIA has one of the broadest SSD portfolios in the industry, and we are proud to lead the transition to SAS-4. By building our PM6 Series around 24G SAS technology, we're once again raising the bar for enterprise storage performance, reliability and data protection".

