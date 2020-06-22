Dr. Fauci reveals if this is the second coronavirus wave or not

The recent uptick of coronavirus cases has raised the question if this a second wave of COVID-19, or still the first.

With many states around the US seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases, many people are wondering if this is a second wave of the virus, or still the first.

According to Vice President Mike Pence, via The Wall Street Journal, this isn't the second wave of coronavirus, and we are still in the first. This statement was indirectly backed up by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Health, who said, "When you have 20,000-plus infections per day, how can you talk about a second wave? We're in the first wave. Let's get out of the first wave before you have a second wave." Scientists and researchers generally agree that what we are experiencing now is still the first wave of the virus, but more so, a plateau effect that is causing the confusion.

In some states, we are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases, while in others, we are seeing massive rises. Researchers still don't know if the virus is even seasonal, and to what extent does the seasons have at impacting the severity of infections. There are many aspects of SARS-CoV-2 that are yet to be known, which makes predictions extremely difficult for health officials. Dr. Richard Besser, chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said, "This virus is spreading around the United States and hitting different places with different intensity at different times."

Dr. Arnold Monto, a University of Michigan flu expert, said, "What I would call this is continued transmission with flare-ups."