This common health condition doesn't make your coronavirus case worse

Underlying health conditions are one of the main risk factors for developing a severe case of coronavirus. Luckily, researchers have figured out that this common health condition doesn't increase a person's risk to COVID-19.

A study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology looked at records from 1,500 patients with COVID-19 from ten hospitals affiliated with Northwestern Medicine. The study looked at the effects of asthma in patients and used models that took into account age, sex, ethnicity, and other risk factors such as smoking and obesity. What the study found was that there was no difference in odds of hospitalization between people who have asthma and those who don't.

According to Dr. Anju Peters, a professor of medicine at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and co-author of the study, "We would usually expect for asthmatic patients to have worse outcomes, as viral illness often can set off asthma exacerbations. More studies must be done to look at the underlying immune modulation caused by asthma or asthma treatment to see what impact it may have on COVID-19 outcomes". If you are interested in reading more of this study, check out this link here.