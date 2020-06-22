These 9 coronavirus hand sanitizers can blind and harm you, says FDA

The FDA has advised anyone who has used these nine hand sanitizers to seek immediate medical attention.

Jak Connor | Jun 22, 2020 at 8:33 am CDT (3 mins, 46 secs time to read)

With hand sanitizers being a sought after product to combat the coronavirus, it's important that people are using the correct ones that aren't dangerous to the human body.

According to a recent post on the Food and Drug administrations website, there are nine hand sanitizers out there that shouldn't be used, and if you have used them, the FDA recommends you seek medical attention. The post on the FDA website says that any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico shouldn't be used by consumers, and should be avoided. The reason behind this FDA recommendation is due to the presence of methanol (wood alcohol) in these hand sanitizers.

The FDA says that methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or accidentally ingested. The FDA says that methanol isn't an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers, and those that have used the products listed below should seek immediate treatment, as the faster the treatments are applied, the sooner the toxic effects of methanol poisoning can be reversed. If you are interested in reading more about what the FDA says about these hand sanitizers, check out this link here.

The 9 hand sanitizers:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

