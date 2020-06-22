Second coronavirus stimulus check to be 'dramatic', says Trump

The second round of coronavirus stimulus checks has been talked about for quite some now, and now the President has commented on its progress.

It's still not official that American's will be receiving a second coronavirus stimulus check, but there have been some ideas proposed by lawmakers. For example, the Democrats passed the HEROES Act in the House, which would give American's $1,200 cash payments, and extend the additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits until January next year. The problem with this is that the HEROES Act will cost $3 trillion, and must be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate, which they have voiced will be tossed out as soon as it arrives on their desk.

While the HEROES Act might not be the plan that rolls more money out to struggling American's, there are some other ideas being passed around by politicians. One of them comes from POTUS Donald Trump, who suggested an Explore America tax credit. This proposal could see American's get a $4,000 tax credit that they could use to explore America. This tax credit could be used on anything to domestic travel to different states, visiting restaurants, hotels, car rentals, and more.

This past Wednesday, Trump was asked by reporters if America could expect the second round of stimulus checks being rolled out, and he said, "I think we're working on something that's going to be very dramatic, very good. I think we are looking at a Phase 4. Phase 1, 2 and 3 have been fantastic for people, generally...small business owners, also. But we're looking at doing something else in addition."