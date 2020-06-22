WHO warning: we've entered a 'new and dangerous phase' of coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned we have entered a 'new and dangerous phase' of coronavirus.

Jak Connor | Jun 22, 2020 at 7:33 am CDT (1 min, 16 secs time to read)

It seems that the coronavirus is far from over, and to back up that statement; the World Health Organization has dropped a warning about entering a "new and dangerous phase" of the pandemic.

The warning from the WHO came shortly after it was discovered that Italy found evidence of the virus in Italy months before the first official case was reported. Italian researchers found SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the virus, in samples of wastewater in Milan and Turin that was collected back at the end of last year (December). The first case of COVID-19 in Italy was reported in January 2020, and this recent discovery unlocks a new level of understanding of how the virus managed to impact Italy so severely.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently spoke at a virtual press conference saying, "The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast." While cases are still increasing daily, a vaccine is still a fair way off being developed. At the moment, vaccine research for the virus is looking promising, as scientists are working away at understanding how the virus works at a more in-depth level. If you are interested in reading more about this, check out this link here.


NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

