WHO warning: we've entered a 'new and dangerous phase' of coronavirus

It seems that the coronavirus is far from over, and to back up that statement; the World Health Organization has dropped a warning about entering a "new and dangerous phase" of the pandemic.

The warning from the WHO came shortly after it was discovered that Italy found evidence of the virus in Italy months before the first official case was reported. Italian researchers found SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the virus, in samples of wastewater in Milan and Turin that was collected back at the end of last year (December). The first case of COVID-19 in Italy was reported in January 2020, and this recent discovery unlocks a new level of understanding of how the virus managed to impact Italy so severely.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently spoke at a virtual press conference saying, "The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast." While cases are still increasing daily, a vaccine is still a fair way off being developed. At the moment, vaccine research for the virus is looking promising, as scientists are working away at understanding how the virus works at a more in-depth level. If you are interested in reading more about this, check out this link here.