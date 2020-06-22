Here's the chance of a mother giving newborn babies coronavirus

A study has uncovered the chances of pregnant mothers giving the coronavirus to their baby during pregnancy.

Jak Connor | Jun 22, 2020 at 3:31 am CDT (1 min, 2 secs time to read)

A study has looked at how often mothers give the coronavirus COVID-19 to their babies throughout pregnancy, and also the severity of the babies case.

Here's the chance of a mother giving newborn babies coronavirus 23 | TweakTown.com

According to recent findings that were published in the BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, researchers looked at the rate of transmission in pregnant mothers to their babies. The researchers reviewed 49 studies that included 666 newborn babies and 655 women and found that the chances of COVID-19 being transmitted to the newborn was extremely low. The study found that out of the 292 women who delivered their baby vaginally only eight (2.7%) had a baby that tested positive for COVID-19.

There was 364 women who had a cesarean birth, and only 20 (5.3%) had a baby that tested positive for COVID-19. What was also discovered is that babies who did test positive for COVID-19 were commonly asymptomatic, and that infection rates among babies were no higher when the baby was born vaginally, breast fed, or allowed contact with the mother directly after birth. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Oxgord Face Mask - 100 Disposable Ear-loop Masks (50ctper Box, Pack Of (SF-MSK-100)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99$37.75-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2020 at 5:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.