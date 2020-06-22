Here's the chance of a mother giving newborn babies coronavirus

A study has looked at how often mothers give the coronavirus COVID-19 to their babies throughout pregnancy, and also the severity of the babies case.

According to recent findings that were published in the BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, researchers looked at the rate of transmission in pregnant mothers to their babies. The researchers reviewed 49 studies that included 666 newborn babies and 655 women and found that the chances of COVID-19 being transmitted to the newborn was extremely low. The study found that out of the 292 women who delivered their baby vaginally only eight (2.7%) had a baby that tested positive for COVID-19.

There was 364 women who had a cesarean birth, and only 20 (5.3%) had a baby that tested positive for COVID-19. What was also discovered is that babies who did test positive for COVID-19 were commonly asymptomatic, and that infection rates among babies were no higher when the baby was born vaginally, breast fed, or allowed contact with the mother directly after birth. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.