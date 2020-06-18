Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
These 3 items will protect you from coronavirus when you're outside

Here's the three things you need with you when you go outside to prevent coronavirus infection, says CDC.

Jak Connor | Jun 18, 2020 at 9:31 am CDT (3 mins, 27 secs time to read)

As the country begins to slowly reopen and people are beginning to start going outside, many people are wondering what are the preventative measures that should be taken to avoid coronavirus infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prompted the public with a new announcement of what everyone should take with them if they are deciding to go outside. According to a new post on the CDC website, the CDC recommends everyone to have a cloth face covering, hand sanitizer that's made with at least 60% alcohol, and tissues on hand.

The CDC's most recent recommendations haven't really changed much since April, the only really new recommendation is tissues. So why tissues? Tissues provide a layer of protection for a person that has to touch a surface that could have infectious droplets on it, e.g. public toilet doors and commonly touched surfaces. Tissues can also stop the spread of the virus by covering a person's face when they need to sneeze or cough. Of course, these three items alone won't guarantee you 100% protection, but when used in conjunction with social distancing measures, you have a minimal chance of contraction.

If you are interested in reading more on this, check out the CDC's website here.

Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

