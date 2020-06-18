These 3 items will protect you from coronavirus when you're outside

Here's the three things you need with you when you go outside to prevent coronavirus infection, says CDC.

As the country begins to slowly reopen and people are beginning to start going outside, many people are wondering what are the preventative measures that should be taken to avoid coronavirus infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prompted the public with a new announcement of what everyone should take with them if they are deciding to go outside. According to a new post on the CDC website, the CDC recommends everyone to have a cloth face covering, hand sanitizer that's made with at least 60% alcohol, and tissues on hand.

The CDC's most recent recommendations haven't really changed much since April, the only really new recommendation is tissues. So why tissues? Tissues provide a layer of protection for a person that has to touch a surface that could have infectious droplets on it, e.g. public toilet doors and commonly touched surfaces. Tissues can also stop the spread of the virus by covering a person's face when they need to sneeze or cough. Of course, these three items alone won't guarantee you 100% protection, but when used in conjunction with social distancing measures, you have a minimal chance of contraction.

If you are interested in reading more on this, check out the CDC's website here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet