China's second coronavirus cover-up? official case numbers questioned

Is the Chinese government in the middle of trying to cover-up a second coronavirus outbreak in Beijing?

Jak Connor | Jun 18, 2020 at 6:32 am CDT (1 min, 45 secs time to read)

If you haven't been following the recent events in China, Beijing is currently going into strict lockdown to prevent another wave of coronavirus emerging.

China recently hit it's highest daily coronavirus cases in 50+ days, and official reports are stating that over the past six days, 137 cases have been documented. Authorities have even gone as far as to say that this outbreak is "extremely severe", and in response to it, they have implemented strict lockdown measures to prevent the spread. Now, some videos are emerging of what is happening on the ground in Beijing, which has caused some people to consider the thought that the Chinese government is attempting to cover-up the severity of the outbreak.

There are two possible scenarios for what is happening in Beijing, either the official numbers coming out from the government are correct, and the Chinese government is being "super cautious," or the official numbers aren't an accurate representation of what is happening on the ground. According to Summit.news, BBC's correspondent in China has warned that the Chinese government could be in the middle of trying to cover-up the outbreak and essentially downplay the severity of it.

Stephen McDonell, China correspondent at BBC, has detailed the events of Beijing outbreak in the below Twitter thread:

At the moment, it remains unclear whether or not we can trust the information coming out of China, as verifying the information unfortunately difficult.

