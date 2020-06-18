Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Here's how many people were saved from coronavirus by face masks

A study has estimated how many coronavirus cases were prevented by the adoption of face masks.

Jak Connor | Jun 18, 2020 at 7:36 am CDT (4 mins, 0 secs time to read)

It's been proven time and time again that face masks combined with social distancing is the only way everyone can effectively battle the coronavirus. But how many cases of coronavirus were prevented by face masks?

A new study from Health Affairs has explored that very question, and through taking into account state orders and public data between the dates of April 1st and May 21st, researchers estimate that around 230,000 to 450,000 coronavirus cases were prevented due to mask use. The authors of the study said, "As countries worldwide and states begin to relax social distancing restrictions and considering the possibility of a second COVID-19 wave in the fall/winter, requiring use of face masks in public might help in reducing COVID-19 spread."

The authors also stated, "Our study provides evidence that states in the US mandating use of face masks in public had a greater decline in daily COVID-19 growth rates after issuing these mandates compared to states that did not issue mandates." While it might seem that the coronavirus outbreak is coming to an end, it's still important to practice social distancing measures in conjunction with face mask use as this combination will stop any resurgence of the coronavirus. If you are interested in reading more about this topic, check out the study here, or more important information about coronavirus below.

NEWS SOURCES:healthaffairs.org, bgr.com
