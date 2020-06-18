WHO uncovers truth about hydroxychloroquine effects on coronavirus

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, researchers have been working on multiple treatments, and one of them is hydroxychloroquine.

Teams across the world have been working on figuring out whether or not the anti-malaria medicine has any effect on COVID-19 patients, and now the World Health Organization has halted all research into the drug altogether. According to a statement issued by the WHO this past Wednesday, recent findings of the impact of the drug "showed that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients."

Hydroxychloroquine has been the subject of much scrutiny as multiple studies have uncovered hardly any benefits of administering the drug to COVID-19 patients. The Food and Drug Administration recently retracted the emergency authorization use for the drug, and other studies have proven its ineffectiveness, even to the point where the drug seemingly increased COVID-19 patients' likelihood of death. Now, the WHO has stopped all trials of hydroxychloroquine. It should also be noted that this decision by the WHO doesn't affect other researchers examining the drugs effects.

