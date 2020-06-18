Study finds hydroxychloroquine has zero effect on coronavirus

A team of scientists has released a study that examined the effects of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in macaques monkeys infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The study looked at how hydroxychloroquine impacts SARS-CoV-2 viral loads, and if hydroxychloroquine either used alone or in conjunction with azithromycin has any effect on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The pre-published results have been submitted to Nature, and are published on Research Square. The team of researchers administered the HCQ within the first days after infection as an experiment to see if HCQ would reduce the viral load.

The study found that none of the HCQ strategies had any significant effect on the viral loads of SARS-CoV-2 when compared to placebo-treated animals. This study backs up other findings from other study's that have claimed that HCQ has no effect, or can actually worsen the state of a coronavirus patient. The WHO recently suspended trials of testing HCQ, more on that here. If you are interested in reading more on this study, check out this link here.

