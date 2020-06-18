Second coronavirus stimulus check update, Trump to pay you to eat food

At the moment, Congress is considering whether or not they should approve of rolling out a second coronavirus stimulus check to struggling American's.

With nearly 50 million American's out of work, and the first round of $1,200 injections not nearly being enough, Congress is currently strategizing how they can roll out an effective second stimulus check. There have already been some proposals for what the second stimulus check would consist of, check out the HEROES Act here, which could see American's receive up to $6,000.

Another proposal is called the Explore America tax credit, which was floated over a round table discussion back in mid-May. The idea behind the Explore America tax credit is self-evident, American's would be encouraged to get back out there and explore America, and to help them do that, the government would provide them with a $4,000 tax credit to each household. This tax credit could be used from anything to domestic travel to different states, visiting restaurants, hotels, car rentals, and more.

The idea is this Explore America tax credit would be available this year, and throughout next year. Each household would cap out at $4,000.

The US Travel Association commented on this idea, saying, "An 'Explore America' tax credit and campaign will do wonders to put America back on the path to prosperity."

The Independent Restaurant Coalition also commented on it saying, "We are grateful that President Trump and Congress are taking the concerns of our industry seriously and look forward to working together to ensure our businesses can survive this crisis and our employees can get back to work."

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet