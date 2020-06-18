Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Second coronavirus stimulus check update, Trump to pay you to eat food

The next coronavirus stimulus package could give you $4,000 worth of tax credits, instead of a $6,000 injection.

Jak Connor | Jun 18, 2020 at 8:32 am CDT (3 mins, 47 secs time to read)

At the moment, Congress is considering whether or not they should approve of rolling out a second coronavirus stimulus check to struggling American's.

With nearly 50 million American's out of work, and the first round of $1,200 injections not nearly being enough, Congress is currently strategizing how they can roll out an effective second stimulus check. There have already been some proposals for what the second stimulus check would consist of, check out the HEROES Act here, which could see American's receive up to $6,000.

Another proposal is called the Explore America tax credit, which was floated over a round table discussion back in mid-May. The idea behind the Explore America tax credit is self-evident, American's would be encouraged to get back out there and explore America, and to help them do that, the government would provide them with a $4,000 tax credit to each household. This tax credit could be used from anything to domestic travel to different states, visiting restaurants, hotels, car rentals, and more.

The idea is this Explore America tax credit would be available this year, and throughout next year. Each household would cap out at $4,000.

The US Travel Association commented on this idea, saying, "An 'Explore America' tax credit and campaign will do wonders to put America back on the path to prosperity."

The Independent Restaurant Coalition also commented on it saying, "We are grateful that President Trump and Congress are taking the concerns of our industry seriously and look forward to working together to ensure our businesses can survive this crisis and our employees can get back to work."

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, whitehouse.gov
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

