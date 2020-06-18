Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Woman starts coronavirus 'Burn Your Mask' movement symbolizing freedom

A woman has begun a 'Burn Your Mask' movement advocating for personal freedom.

Jak Connor | Jun 18, 2020 at 5:36 am CDT (1 min, 9 secs time to read)

In an effort to advocate for freedom, a woman has posted a video online burning her face mask and created a movement that is now called "Burn Your Mask".

This week the city of Raleigh implemented the requirement for citizens to wear masks within the city limits throughout the coronavirus pandemic where social distancing isn't possible. We already know that masks combined with social distancing measures are the only two effective ways of minimizing the spread of coronavirus, but not everyone agrees.

Ashley Smith, who is the leader of the ReOpen NC group, posted a video online announcing the "Burn Your Mas" challenge. The video was posted to Facebook and Smith says, "As you know we're a group against mandatory anything, and we're for personal liberty and the Constitution and personal freedom". Smith posted the video to a private Facebook group that contained over 80,000 members and claimed that a mask "does not prevent the spread of COVID-19". Smith then encouraged everyone to burn their mask and post a video with the hashtag #IgniteFreedom.

NEWS SOURCES:facebook.com, newsweek.com
