If you are under this age you are half as likely to get coronavirus

A new piece of research has found that if you are under the age of 20, you are half as likely to contract coronavirus.

According to recent research published in the Nature Medicine journal, researchers took previous research that looked at infection rates and severity of symptoms and found that a wide range of symptomatic cases is linked to age. The research states that only 21% of those aged 10 - 19 years of age are likely to show any symptoms, compared to 69% of people aged over 70.

The research team then looked at whether or not reopening schools would have an impact, and the diseases spread. Due to the research suggesting that there's a decreases susceptibility in children for contracting the virus, the closure of schools might have little effect on the spread of COVID-19. Rosalind Eggo, the co-author of the study, said, "Whether to reopen schools or not is a complicated question. We've provided some evidence showing an indication of decreased (COVID-19) susceptibility in children." If you are interested in reading more about this, check out this link here for more information.

