Beijing now under strict lockdown, coronavirus outbreak is 'severe'

Authorities has implemented strict measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Beijing, China.

Jun 17, 2020

Just last week China reported finding a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Beijing, and now authorities are rushing to contain the new outbreak.

The first new case of coronavirus broke China's 50 day record of not having any coronavirus cases, but now fears have risen that the virus is spreading among the the Beijing communities. Authorities have already rushed to shutdown the Xinfadi market, and surrounding lockdown the surrounding districts, but case counts are still on the rise.

This past Monday there have been 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, and now as of Tuesday, that number has increased to 106 in just five days. At the moment, it's unclear how the virus managed to get into Beijing, but according to Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, this strain of the virus is a strain from European countries, suggesting it was brought from outside China to Beijing.

Here's what Wu Zunyou said, "It clearly indicates the virus strain is different from what it was two months ago. The virus strain is the major epidemic strain in European countries. So it is from outside China brought to Beijing."

Another good piece of information comes from Beijing city spokesman, Xu Hejian, who said in a press conference, "The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe. Right now we have to take strict measures to stop the spread of Covid-19."

