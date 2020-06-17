WHO backs breakthrough coronavirus treatment that reduces death rate

If you haven't heard, there's a coronavirus treatment currently going through clinical trials that actually works at treating even severe coronavirus patients.

This drug is called dexamethasone, and has found to be a lifesaving treatment for coronavirus patients that are critically ill with COVID-19. The WHO explains in a recent news release that dexamethasone was found to reduce the mortality rate for COVID-19 patients that were on a ventilator by one third, or 33%. The initial results coming out of the University of Oxford suggest that the mortality rate was cut down by about one fifth for patients that only require oxygen. The WHO "welcomes the initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom (UK)".

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, commented on the recent results of dexamethasone, saying, "This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support. This is great news, and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough." If you have heard of dexamethasone before its because its a steroid that has been used since the 1960's to reduce inflammation in a large range of different disorders and illnesses.

If you are interested in reading more about this, check out the official WHO news release here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet