WHO backs breakthrough coronavirus treatment that reduces death rate

The World Health Organization has backed the breakthrough coronavirus treatment that has just been announced.

Jak Connor | Jun 17, 2020 at 3:31 am CDT (3 mins, 38 secs time to read)

If you haven't heard, there's a coronavirus treatment currently going through clinical trials that actually works at treating even severe coronavirus patients.

This drug is called dexamethasone, and has found to be a lifesaving treatment for coronavirus patients that are critically ill with COVID-19. The WHO explains in a recent news release that dexamethasone was found to reduce the mortality rate for COVID-19 patients that were on a ventilator by one third, or 33%. The initial results coming out of the University of Oxford suggest that the mortality rate was cut down by about one fifth for patients that only require oxygen. The WHO "welcomes the initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom (UK)".

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, commented on the recent results of dexamethasone, saying, "This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support. This is great news, and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough." If you have heard of dexamethasone before its because its a steroid that has been used since the 1960's to reduce inflammation in a large range of different disorders and illnesses.

If you are interested in reading more about this, check out the official WHO news release here.

