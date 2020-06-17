Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
1 in 5 people have health issues that increase coronavirus severity

A study has revealed that 1 in 5 people have underlying health issues that impact coronavirus case severity.

Jak Connor | Jun 17, 2020 at 8:32 am CDT (3 mins, 44 secs time to read)

An international team of health investigators have found that 1 in 5 people worldwide have at least one underlying health condition that increases their chances of developing a severe COVID-19 illness.

The study was published in The Lancet Global Health journal, and the international team of researchers analyzed data from 188 countries. What the researchers found was that 22% of the world's population, or 1.7 billion people could need additional protection against the virus. The study notes that not all people that have underlying health conditions will develop a severe case of COVID-19, but some underlying health conditions can increase the likelihood of a severe case developing.

Author of the study, Andrew Clark, an associate professor of public health and policy at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said, "As countries move out of lockdown, governments are looking for ways to protect the most vulnerable from a virus that is still circulating. We hope our estimates will provide useful starting points for designing measures to protect those at increased risk of severe disease. This might involve advising people with underlying conditions to adopt social distancing measures appropriate to their level of risk, or prioritizing them for vaccination in the future."

The study also found that 4% or 349 million people would require hospitalization in some form. It should also be noted that the study primarily focused on chronic underlying health conditions, and didn't take into account other possible risk factors such as economic status and ethnicity. If you are interested in reading more into this, check out this link here.

