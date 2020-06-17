Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Most people don't know about this new way coronavirus can be spread

Researchers have found a new way coronavirus could be spreading that most people don't know about.

Jak Connor | Jun 17, 2020 at 6:33 am CDT (3 mins, 34 secs time to read)

As more time is spent with the coronavirus, a deeper understanding is developed, and through that understanding, researchers find out how the virus works and spreads.

A new study has been published in the journal called Physics and Fluids, and shows how flushing a toilet can create a plume of virus-containing aerosol droplets that lasts long enough for an unsuspecting person to breath it in and become infected. The researchers used a computer simulation to demonstrate how water and air can result in this cloud of virus-containing droplets.

Here's how it works. When the toilet is flushed, water pours into the toilet bowl from one side, and as it strikes the opposite side of the bowl it creates vortices. These vortices cause infected-droplets from the bowl into the air, traveling upwards to a height of nearly 3 feet. These droplets linger in the air for over a minute, and throughout that time, they can be inhaled, or settle back down on the seat or the surrounding cubicle. A simple fix to this problem would be closing the toilet lid before flushing as that would dramatically reduce aerosol spread. Unfortunately, a lot of public toilets around the world don't have toilet seat lids.

For more information on this study, check out this link here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

NEWS SOURCES:aip.scitation.org, phys.org
