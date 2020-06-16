Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
FDA retracts hydroxychloroquine approval to treat coronavirus cases

FDA has pulled its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients

Jak Connor | Jun 16, 2020 at 2:07 am CDT (1 min, 24 secs time to read)

This past Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has pulled its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine being used to treat coronavirus patients.

Back in March, the FDA announced that it authorized the use of hydroxychloroquine on patients that were hospitalized with COVID-19, and those who were involved in clinical trials. Fast forward to April, and the FDA issued out a warning to doctors to avoid administering hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 patients that were outside of those settings. Now, the FDA has said that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely at treating coronavirus, stating the benefits "do not outweigh the known and potential risks".

This decision by the FDA has come after several studies bringing back negative effects of hydroxychloroquine being used on patients. Some studies even concluding that hydroxychloroquine made some patients' condition worse and linked the drug to heart problems. While the FDA has revoked its emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine being used on COVID-19 patients, the drug is still available for alternative FDA-approved uses.

NEWS SOURCES:theguardian.com, nbcnews.com
