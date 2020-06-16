This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet

As many states across the United States are beginning to reopen, medical professionals are starting to see surges of coronavirus cases in some states.

Are these surges in coronavirus a second wave emerging? Or, is it still the first wave? According to Harvard Global Health Institute director Dr. Ashish Jha, who spoke to Bill Hemmer Reports this past Monday, and said what we are seeing across the nation is still the first wave of coronavirus. Dr. Jha mentions that when the country first started experiencing the outbreak, it was in a small number of spots, and what we see now is the rest of the country dealing with the outbreak.

Dr. Jha said, "Before you get to the second wave, the first wave has got to get done. Remember, what we call the first wave primarily hit a small number of spots: New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, parts of California, Seattle. What we're seeing now is the rest of the country experiencing that first wave." Dr. Jha goes onto say that he's worried about other states who are yet to feel the effects of the coronavirus could soon start to experience it. Control of the virus is the main objective, according to Dr. Jha, and if we can get control of the virus, there will be no need to re-shutdown the country.

"And so, I'm worried that we're gonna see lots of cases in a bunch of states that haven't experienced them. And I'm you know, I agree with ... the White House that we don't want to shut down again. The question isn't, do we want to shut down? The question is, can we get control of the virus? If we can get control the virus, we don't have to shut down. Well, that's up to us whether we do the work to do that or not." said Dr. Jha.

