Trump Tulsa rally hits 1 million ticket requests as coronavirus spikes

Trump's Tulsa rally has already received 1 million ticket requests, the largest out of any of the Presidents events

Jak Connor | Jun 16, 2020 at 7:33 am CDT (1 min, 15 secs time to read)

If you didn't know, President Trump is about to start his notoriously popular rallies to fuel his political machine for 2020's election.

The first spot the President will be going is Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it has been scheduled in for June 20th. Originally, Trump was meant to attend Tulsa on June 19th, but due to the controversy with Juneteenth, the date was moved to Saturday, June 20th. Trump took to Twitter and said that 1 million people have already requested tickets for the rally, which makes this rally the largest of any events purely from a ticket perspective.

Unfortunately, Tulsa is currently experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, which has caused several people to condemn Trump for hosting his rally. Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Trump, recently took to Twitter to say that all those who attend the event will have their temperature checked before entering, hand sanitizer, and a mask. Parscale also said that there would be precautions for the heat and bottled water provided as well.

Tulsa reported on Saturday 225 new cases of COVID-19, which marked a new high in daily increase for both the state and Tulsa County.

NEWS SOURCES:foxnews.com, tulsaworld.com
