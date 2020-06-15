Doctors found critical health risk for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

A new analysis has revealed that asymptomatic coronavirus patients aren't completely safe from the dangers of the virus.

The analysis comes from Scripps Research, and it found that anywhere from 30 to 40% of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic. While being asymptomatic might be viewed as a good thing because the patient isn't developing any life-threatening symptoms, it doesn't mean they are completely safe from the virus. According to Scripps Research cardiologist, Eric Topol, who looked at a dozen cohorts of coronavirus patients from different locations around the world, many asymptomatic patients are still incurring lung abnormalities.

According to Topol, "People can go through a whole infection and not know it at all. But the other thing that we uncovered that was a surprise to us, and I don't think most people know this, is that even though you don't have symptoms, which is silent enough as it is, there's another level of silence, which is you can have internal organ damage and not know it." For example, a study examined the CT scans of people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and found that 54% of 76 asymptomatic patients appeared to have subclinical lung abnormalities.

Topol also touched on how many people that are asymptomatic are still spreading the disease without even knowing, and this is a result of the US being slow to getting testing ramping up. "In the United States, we were very slow to get testing ramped up. Even now, it's not ideal. So some people were under the radar because they didn't get a test."

