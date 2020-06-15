China hits highest daily rise in coronavirus cases in two months

China has recently reported a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as health officials have reported 57 new cases in less than 24 hours.

This small resurgence of cases has caused Chinese authorities to implement "wartime" lockdown measures in parts of the capital, Beijing. It has been reported that a cluster of around 50 infections was found at the Xinfadi market, raising China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 83,132, with nearly 4,700 deaths. China isn't the only country seeing small rises in infections. South Korea is also in the same boat as health officials have reported 34 new cases as of this past Sunday.

These new cases in South Korea have been traced back to the Seoul area, and have been linked to nightclub-goers, church services, e-commerce warehouse, and door-to-door workers. India also hasn't escaped to the coronavirus, as the country reported its biggest single-day jump in virus cases this past Saturday, with 11,458 new infections adding to the total, which is now more than 300,000.